‘The number has to be reasonable’: Tom Brady catches flak amid rumors of USD 445,000,000 discount to buy into Raiders ownership

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by 21-17. Do you know who was absent during the Patriot's loss against the Raiders? Former New England Patriots player and NFL legend Tom Brady. But the reason why he didn't attend the match was because he was busy buying the ownership shares of the Raiders.

Interesting right? But what's more interesting is that Tom Brady is rumored to be getting a discount of $445,000,000 to attain the ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. You might ask, ‘How true is this rumor?’ Well, let's hear from one of the members of the league’s finance committee.

Tom Brady's rejected approach in getting ownership shares of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady shared his interest in getting the minor shares of the Las Vegas Raiders but his deal hasn't been passed by the NFL owners. The meeting regarding the same was done on Wednesday in midtown Manhattan, according to BostonGlobe, where this decision has been made.

Talking about Tom's rejected deal, Jim Irsay, who is one of the seven team owners of the league’s Finance Committee, shared why and how the Committee came to such a decision. As per Jim Irsay, the committee believed that Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is giving 10% shares of the team, at an exclusive discount.

The current value of this 10% is approximately $6 Billion as reported by Forbes. Even though Tom Brady has applied for minority shares which do come at a discounted price since they don't carry any voting rights. But despite that the discount that Mark Davis is offering Tom Brady is too generous, being around $445,000,000.

But the deal hasn't completely been rejected and the committee is still working on sorting things out, as suggested by Jim Irsay. Talking about the discount Tom Brady is reportedly getting, Jim Irsay said, "The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says… that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Another interesting thing that Jim Irsay revealed is that Tom Brady's 2024 deal to become an NFL analyst is another factor that's been hindering his purchase of Raiders' shares. It's because not everyone is comfortable with Tom Brady being a minority team owner all while broadcasting games. What do you think, will Tom Brady leave the idea of commentating over owning a team?