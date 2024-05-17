‘The Ostarine Bros’: Fans React to Hilarious FaceTime Interaction Between Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia

Have you ever seen rivals turn into friends, even for a moment? What happens when fierce competitors share a laugh? UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and boxer Ryan Garcia recently did just that. Their latest interaction on Jake Paul's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, surprised everyone.

Fans have been following their heated exchanges for weeks. But this time, things took an unexpected turn. Instead of trading insults, they shared a light-hearted conversation. What caused this sudden change in tone? How did these two athletes go from foes to friendly banter?

From trash talk to friendly chat

Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia's rivalry has been anything but quiet. Both fighters have called each other out numerous times. Their beef heated up, especially after Garcia's recent win against Devin Haney. O'Malley, never one to back down, often took to social media to challenge the boxer. But recently, their dynamic shifted.

On Jake Paul's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, Garcia joined Paul in the studio while O'Malley appeared via video call. Surprisingly, the interaction turned friendly. As O'Malley played video games, the two engaged in a light-hearted conversation.

O'Malley confidently said, "I'm gonna go out there do what I need to do against Merab [Dvalishvili], put his lights out." Garcia responded, "I know you're gonna win, I think you're gonna knock him out."

O'Malley then added, “Yea Merab sucks, that’s easy. Alright well I’ll f*** you up later G.” Garcia, with a laugh, replied, “Alright bro.” This unexpected exchange left fans in shock, wondering what might come next in their rivalry.

MMA Fan Becomes Ryan Garcia Stan

Many took to social media to express their surprise and amusement. Transitioning from fierce rivals to friendly banter had fans talking. Here’s what some of them had to say. This fan said, "I am O’Mickey's biggest fan but he doesn’t stand a chance vs Garcia in MMA rules and boxing rules."

Another fan said, "Lmfao I love Garcia man." Garcia's relaxed demeanor won over even more fans during the exchange.

This person quipped, "Ryan’s so chill." Fans appreciated Garcia's laid-back attitude, even in a competitive setting.

Another user said, "Rooting for the boxer never thought I’d do that." Garcia's charm seemed to sway some UFC fans to his side.

Another person humorously said, "The ostarine bros." This comment cleverly referenced the controversy surrounding both fighters' past issues with banned substances.

These reactions showcase the range of emotions from fans, from amusement to unexpected support for Garcia. The friendly banter has certainly added an intriguing twist to their rivalry. What do you think about their friendly exchange? Could this be the start of a new chapter in their rivalry?

