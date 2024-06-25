‘The Plot Thickens’: Fans React To Liv Morgan's New Romantic Angle With Finn Balor On WWE RAW This Week

Liv Morgan is slowly advancing towards joining The Judgment Day, showing new twists and turns each week. On this week's edition of the red brand, the World Women's Champion had numerous segments with The Judgment Day members. One unexpected segment from this week was seeing Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day's locker room backstage, not with Dominik Mysterio but with Finn Balor.

When Damian Priest knocked on the door of The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan answered the door, saying, " Hi Damian, Bye Damian." The World Heavyweight Champion was irked after noticing Morgan in their locker room.

Assuming Dominik Mysterio was in the room, Damian initiated the conversation in Spanish. To his surprise, Finn Balor was sitting on the couch, not Dominik.

Fans love this new twist in The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan's storyline

This surprise development in this storyline has drawn a great reaction from wrestling fans on social media platforms. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, "Oh that's interesting, the plot thickens."

While one fan wrote, "Love Triangle going on b/w Dom/Finn/Liv," the other one penned down, " Finn has been MAD sketchy throughout this whole Dom-Liv thing". After Dominik and Liv’s kiss on RAW a couple of weeks ago, there has been a relationship angle between them. Now, it could turn into a three-way love story.

Advertisement

Predicting the climax of this storyline, a fourth one wrote, "All of them gunna turn on Damian and Rhea." Speculating a similar outcome of the storyline, a fifth fan wrote, " Doubt anything Liv and Dom like happened, but I do believe she is trying to get Finn on her side so JD will follow in his footsteps. Rhea and Damian babyface?"

Liv Morgan helped Finn Balor win the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW this week

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Titles on RAW this week, beating Awesome Truth. Liv Morgan contributed to this title triumph from start to end.

First, she teased R-Truth and convinced him to defend the tag team's golds against The Judgment Day members on the red brand this week. During the tag team match, she ambushed R-Truth, helping Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the contest.

Taking into account her rivalry with Rhea Ripley, it remains to be seen if The Judgment Day accepts her in the group, especially before The Mami's return.

Advertisement