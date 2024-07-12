‘The Real Goat’: Old Video of John Cena Crying Over Young Fan’s Message on Mom’s Cancer Leaves WWE Fans Teared Up

It won’t be wrong to say that John Cena loves his fans as much as they love him. The Cenation leader has been the children’s favorite WWE superstar, and the kids have loved him massively. And Cena, just like any other human being, is emotional too.

There is an old video of John Cena circulating on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter) which shows John Cena crying after watching a young fan reveal his ordeal about his mom suffering cancer.

The kid says that John Cena’s message of “Never Give Up” helped him and his mother, as Cena had given his wristband to him during one of the shows. The child said that he gave that wristband to his mother, during her six-hour surgery which really helped her. He later said that his mom is cancer-free now.

Cena was holding his tears until that child came out of nowhere and Cena got emotional seeing him and started crying. The video has once gone viral on social media with several fans praising Cena for his magnanimity.

Fans react to John Cena crying

Reacting to John Cena's heartwarming gesture, one fan wrote, “Personally. This is why John shouldn’t go Heel, because it’s become more important then that. The entity he portrays has transcended the business in a positive way. Sometimes people need something to hold onto, and if that works, that's a beautiful man.”

A second one said, “I don't understand why people love rock while we have John Cena. He is the best.” A third fan said, “The real goat.” A fourth wrote, “I'm crying like a baby ?? lol.” A fifth said, A sixth fan, “Got me crying! How can you not love this man?? He changes lives! Him bowing out is going to suck.”

John Cena announces retirement from WWE

This resurfaced video of 2017 makes it more emotional, as John Cena has announced his retirement from the WWE. The 16-time WWE Champion disclosed this to the fans at WWE’s PLE Money In The Bank on July 7, in Toronto, Canada.

Cena said that December 2025 would be the time when he would be finally hanging up his boots. He spoke about being part of Monday Night RAW when it goes to Netflix next year in January. Cena also spoke of participating at Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next year.

He is also looking for his 17th WWE Championship to finally etch his name in record books. Cena is currently tied up with Ric Flair’s record of 16 title wins. One more victory will mean that Cena will be the first WWE superstar in history to win 17 WWE titles in his career, Let’s wait and watch when this will happen.

