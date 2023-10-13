The reason Vince McMahon chose John Cena over Orton, Lesnar, and Batista as 'face of WWE'; Deets inside

After the departure of Stone Cold and The Rock Attitude Era. WWE finally ended. With that Vince McMahon was a very big problem. He wanted a main event guy face of WWE. the company called many wrestlers from their partnered developmental at that time OVW. They called names like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and some other superstars.

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, were well and were always considered big names in the future as they are now as we can see now. But during an episode of the Something to Wrestle Podcast, Bruce Prichard senior WWE executive revealed WWE always chose John Cena over Orton and Lesnar then he said “Cena was in that discussion, Batista, Brock had been in that discussion at one point – there were a lot of guys. Dusty was in love with Randy Orton that’s the only way to go, third-generation wrestler, youth, and all this stuff. Cena — he’s got the look, he’s got the charisma, he’s got everything and the best attitude out of all of them. All of them were fighting hard being the top talent is a shoot. you’ve got to fight to get there, and if you can’t do that and you aren’t willing to do that, then you’re never gonna make it.”

ALSO READ: ‘He got fired from WWE, AEW’: Amidst reports of CM Punk’s return, Hall of Famer questions his value

John Cena's Current WWE Run.

John Cena has achieved everything that can be accomplished in this business, He is the sixteen-time champion who has multiple times headlined WrestleMania and won Royal Rumble and now he is a successful Hollywood actor.

He recently made his return to the brand for a small full-time schedule and giving back to the company what he earned from it he is helping young talents to get over he wrestled Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Recently, he wrestled at WWE Fastlane 2023 in a tag team alongside LA Knight as his partner against The Bloodline ( Solo and Jimmy Uso ), he is rumored to face Roman Reigns once again at Crown Jewel 2023 and this run is referred to as his last regular of John Cena.

ALSO READ: Dana White confirms UFC Middleweight title shot for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman winner