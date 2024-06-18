‘The Rib Was on Me’: The Undertaker Recalls Hilarious Experience at WWE WrestleMania XL Before Helping Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania XL was nothing short of surprising. The main event match saw Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns, finishing his story. Without a doubt, a lot of preparation went into designing the outcome of such a high-stakes match at the Grandest Stage.

And WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker would surely concur. The Undertaker made an unexpected appearance in the match and laid out The Rock. In a recent interview, The Deadman recounted a hilarious experience from his appearance in the main event.

The Undertaker details his appearance at WrestleMania XL

The Phenom appeared in the main event match when the chips were down for Cody Rhodes. Although Rhodes received some help from John Cena, The Rock’s interference spelled bad news for Rhodes. However, The Undertaker turned things around for Rhodes by taking out The Rock.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker detailed how he reached the ring to help Cody Rhodes. According to him, it was challenging to run to the ring as he was at the far end of the bowl of the stadium.

He also revealed he was surrounded by the ring crew and the tech staff, who were moving quickly to camouflage Taker from the crowd.

He said, "It was a lot of fun. The rib was on me, though. Because normally we would stage a lot differently. So when I get downstairs and they say, 'Okay, we're going to put you here, and then when this happens in the match, we got to start running!' So I'm at the far end of the bowl of the of the stadium, and whatever spot happens. They said, 'Alright, let's go!' So I've got all these ring guys, these tech crew; we're all running a big group trying to hide me. And we're running, and actually no one is really paying attention."

Nonetheless, The Undertaker’s involvement in the match was met with a huge pop from the audience. The Rock taking a chokeslam from The Deadman brought back memories from their historic past rivalries.

The Undertaker reveals he ran for the first time after two knee replacements

Further in the interview, The Undertaker disclosed that he ran about 75 yards through the crowd for the first time after having two knee replacements.

He stated, “I had both my knees replaced. So this is the first time that I've actually run on them. So I'm running through the crowd, and I finally get to the place, and I'm blown up. And so then I waited on the second cue and slid in there. 'Hey, man, that's what two new hips and two new knees!”

All in all, The Undertaker moved swiftly to the ring and saved the day for The American Nightmare. At this juncture, Taker has no intention of coming out of retirement for one more match. But, he does not deny feeling the desire whenever he is present at a show.