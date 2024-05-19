The Ring of Fire Purse: How Much Did Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Make for Their Undisputed Heavyweight Title Fight?

How much money did Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk make in their historic fight? On May 18, 2024, these boxing giants clashed in Saudi Arabia. The event promised record-breaking payouts. Fury's earnings rivaled Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr salary. Usyk also secured a significant payday.

Fans eagerly watched as two unbeaten champions fought for the undisputed heavyweight title. Fury, with 34 wins, faced Usyk, with 21 victories. The fight's financial stakes were sky-high. Did the payouts live up to the hype?

How much money did Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk earn?

The purse share for this historic fight was a 70/30 split, heavily favoring Tyson Fury. Fury, also known as "The Gypsy King," stood to make an astounding £115 million ($145 million) from this bout. On the other hand, Oleksandr Usyk earned a substantial £35 million ($50 million). Notably, Fury pledged £1 million ($1.2 million) of his earnings towards Ukraine's war efforts, showcasing his generosity amidst the high stakes.

Interestingly, Fury's payout is nearly on par with Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Al-Nassr, where the football superstar earns £131 million ($166 million) per season. This comparison highlights the sheer magnitude of Fury's earnings from a single fight.

Bob Arum, Fury's promoter, emphasized the financial significance, stating, "If you told Tyson Fury he’s set to make $100 million, he’d really get p***ed off because he thinks, and I think he’s right, that he’s going to make a lot more." But how did the fight night play out?

Fight results: A night of knockouts and drama

The "Ring of Fire" event in Saudi Arabia was packed with thrilling fights and dramatic finishes, culminating in the much-anticipated showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Here are the detailed results from the night:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: In a nail-biting conclusion, Usyk won by split decision, with scores of 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113. Fury unfortunately didn't agree with this decision.

In a nail-biting conclusion, Usyk won by split decision, with scores of 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113. Fury unfortunately didn't agree with this decision.

Anthony Cacace vs. Joe Cordina: Cacace stunned Cordina with an eighth-round knockout to seize the IBF super-featherweight world title.

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez: Kabayel triumphed with a seventh-round knockout, maintaining his undefeated record.

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev: Itauma continued his knockout streak, winning in the second round.

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab: Chamberlain delivered a spectacular first-round knockout.

Robin Sirwan Safar vs. Sergey Kovalev: Safar emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, scoring 97-92, 99-90, and 95-94.

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz: Nyika secured a sixth-round knockout, maintaining his perfect record.

The night was filled with excitement and surprises, setting the stage perfectly for the main event. The dramatic split decision victory for Usyk added to the night’s excitement, leaving fans eager for what’s next. With Usyk on top, will Fury come roaring back for a rematch?

