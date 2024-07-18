The Roast of Tom Brady Netflix Special Earns 2024 Emmy Nomination

The nominees for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced. Among the prominent figures included in the nominations is Tom Brady.

He is a former New England Patriots quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer. Brady's Netflix special, The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady, received a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Tom Brady roast special nominated for Emmy Award

As the executive producer of the show, Brady is now eligible to potentially win an Emmy Award. It marked a significant venture into entertainment following his illustrious football career.

The special itself, known for its candid and comedic take on Brady's life and career, has stirred both acclaim and controversy. Brady himself has admitted to feeling some regret over aspects of the roast. Particularly jokes targeting his family, contrasting with the more light-hearted jabs at his football achievements.

The competition in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category is formidable. Especially with other nominees, including high-profile events such as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, the 66th Grammy Awards, the Oscars, and the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

The lineup underscores the prestige and diversity of content celebrated by the Emmy Awards. It spans from sports and music spectacles to theatrical performances.

Beyond Brady's nomination, the overall Emmy nominations reflected a strong showing for series like Shōgun and The Bear. They garnered 25 and 23 nominations, respectively. Additionally, Ayo Edebiri, a Boston native, earned recognition for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. It added a local touch to the national spotlight of the awards.

The Roast of Tom Brady made its way through the criticism

Looking ahead, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are slated to take place at the Peacock Theater in September. This event promises to be a highlight of the television industry calendar, celebrating excellence in programming across drama, comedy, variety, and more.

For Brady and the other nominees, the ceremony represents a chance to be recognized among peers for their contributions to the entertainment landscape. As anticipation builds toward the awards ceremony, viewers and industry insiders alike.

It awaits to see who will take home the coveted Emmy statues and how the evening will unfold amidst the backdrop of cultural and creative achievements in television. Let us know in the comments what you think about the decision on the nomination.

