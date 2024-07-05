The Rock Calls His Final Boss Gimmick Greatest Heel In Professional Wrestling History

The Rock had a major impact as The Final Boss in his last WWE run. The Final Boss tormented Cody Rhodes on numerous occasions, assaulting him physically and verbally.

In the recently released WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary, The Rock claimed that the Final Boss character was the greatest heel in pro wrestling history.

The Final Boss chapter embarked after his heel turn, heading to WrestleMania 40. During a press conference in Las Vegas, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, siding with his family and turning heel in this process, even though earlier he was rumored to be taking Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania spot.

Playing the gimmick, his dress-up altered. He started wearing flash sleeveless jackets and sunglasses, exuding an amazing heel aura. The Final Boss didn't care about PG Era rules, as he often used slang words on TV, creating genuine heat from the audience.

The origin of The Rock’s Final Boss character

In January this year, the ten-time World Champion was hired as the TKO board of directors. He brought his backstage persona back onto the TV screen, showing his authority as the board of directors.

The Rock called himself the boss of the whole WWE roster, including Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. It is the backstory of how the Final Boss character came into existence.

Is The Final Boss the greatest heel in professional wrestling?

The Final Boss character had a steady run of only two months. While the run was impressive and he elevated the babyface Cody Rhodes, calling it the greatest heel of pro wrestling might be far-fetched. Had it lasted longer, the argument would have been valid.

In the past, The Great One played different heel gimmicks. Ditching Rocky Maivia's character, when he became The Rock and joined The Nation of Domination, the heel run was incredible.

Furthermore, Corporate Rock and Hollywood Rock were two other notable heel tenures of his career. The Final Boss might return to the squared circle to restart his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

Once The Final Boss character gets a longer run in WWE, he could be in the discussion of whether he is the greatest bad guy in the history of WWE or professional wrestling.

