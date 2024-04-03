'The Rock Coming Back Is Huge': CM Punk Credits 'The Final Boss' Ahead of WrestleMania 40

The last two to three years have been among the prime years for WWE, and many fans believe this era will become one of the greatest in WWE history. We witnessed multiple massive returns over the past six months, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, and The Rock.

Two of the most shocking WWE returns we saw were the return of The Best in the World, CM Punk, last year, and the return of The People's Champion, The Rock, this year.

Every WWE fan is aware of the real-life beef between CM Punk and The Rock. At WrestleMania 28, CM Punk felt robbed as The Brahma Bull main-evented WrestleMania 28, and according to Pepsi Phil, that was his spot, which later became one of the primary reasons behind Punk's backstage tension.

Recently, CM Punk appeared on the MMA Hour show, where he discussed The Rock's return and its impact on WWE products.

CM Punk expressed, "I like it because, to me, you always want to leave people asking questions. Our audience is much wider than the internet. I know a lot of kids are on the internet, YouTube, and Tik Tok, and all that other stuff, but the TV audience is so much broader, and it's global." "So The Rock coming back is huge...gets a lot of eyeballs on different people and what that does is creates an environment where 'okay, you got to step up."

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WrestleMania is going all out this year to make it the biggest show ever! They've got some of the biggest names in the industry like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch. But that's not all, there are rumors that they're trying to add even more stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena to the mix. This year, they're going all in with a total of 13 matches spread across two nights. It's going to be an extravaganza you won't want to miss! Here's a sneak peek at the list of matches...



WrestleMania 40 Night One

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40 Night Two

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

