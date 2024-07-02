The Rock Facing This WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 41 Is Highly Possible, Says Wrestling Legend

The Rock hasn’t announced yet, but next year’s WrestleMania 41 might be the stage when he finally hangs up his boots. That makes his last in-ring tussle more special, as that would be the final time the 51-year-old legend would test his strength inside the ring.

But who will The Rock face in his last match? Before leaving WWE after WrestleMania 40, The Rock had promised Cody Rhodes that he would settle his scores with him when he returns. However, the latest report by Fightful mentioned that there isn’t any confirmation of The Rock vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

And now, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has once again placed his bet on Roman Reigns. Henry has said that the clash of the two cousins is happening next year at WrestleMania 41 by all means.

What did Mark Henry say about The Rock’s and Roman Reigns’s face-off at WrestleMania 41?

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, the World’s strongest man said that The Rock vs Roman Reigns has to eventually happen in Las Vegas. "What's more important than Vegas? Dave, it's gotta be Vegas. Hollywood is right there down the street," Henry said.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was a duel that was set up for WrestleMania 40, but as fate would have it, The Great One had to bow down to the demands of the WWE Universe and give his spot to Cody Rhodes.

He instead turned heel, aligned with Roman Reigns, and got in a Tag Team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The anoa’i cousins won the match, but on Night 2, they had to bite the dust, as WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker came to the rescue of Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, The Rock has also dropped hints of having a match at WrestleMania 41, which he said would be in the Final Boss style.

What did The Rock say about his final match at WrestleMania 41?

In an interview with ESPN, The Rock claimed that the biggest match in history would be at next year’s WrestleMania. He said, “We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style," he said.

The Rock is currently shooting for his upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, based on the life of MMA Legend Mark Kerr. The shooting of the movie is expected to finish by August 2024, and The Rock can tease his return either at Survivor Series, or at Royal Rumble next year.

