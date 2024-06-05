The Rock Hails Boxer Oleksandr Usyk As Latter Joins His Upcoming Movie The Smashing Machine

Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson has a message for renowned world boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who will star in his upcoming movie The Smashing Machine. Since the two will be sharing screen space, The Great One sent him a message through his social media account.

He wrote, "Don't break my jaw, champ. I'm honored that newly crowned absolute world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has joined our cast of "The Smashing Machine”, he wrote. Usyk is intended to play the role of Igor Vovchanchyn, a real-life Ukrainian MMA legend.

The Rock further wrote, “I have the utmost respect for Oleksandr Usyk and will be honored to share the ring with him when he breaks my jaw next week.”



What role will Oleksandr Usyk play in the movie?

Oleksandr is set to take on the role of Ukrainian MMA fighter, Igor Vovchanchyn, who was an arch-rival of Mark Kerr in their heydays. Kerr’s character will be played by The Rock. The two squared off against each other twice in their careers. While the first fight ended in a no contest, the second was won by Igor Vovchanchyn by a unanimous decision.

So, the fans will see a hardcore MMA wrestling match between The Rock and Oleksandr Usyk in The Smashing Machine, which is set to release in December 2024. The Rock’s announcement of Oleksandra joining him as cast member of The Smashing Machine, also saw a comment from Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. He wrote, “Sickkkkk.”



Why will the movie about Mark Kerr be special?

Known as The Smashing Machine, Mark Kerr is one of the biggest names in MMA. He is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament maker and a PRIDE FC competitor.

However, there is an aspect of life that still needs to be looked at. Kerr’s addiction with substance abuse, and his personal life problems, especially with his then girlfriend, Dawn Staples. In 2022, HBO released a documentary titled, The Smashing Machine which showed Kerr’s struggle in his personal life outside the MMA ring.

On December 13, 2023 it was announced that A24 will produce a biopic on Mark Kerr. The Rock was soon announced to play Mark Kerr, while Benny Safdie was roped in to direct.



