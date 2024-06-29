The Rock Inspired Joe Hendry To Venture Into Wrestling Business, Reveals TNA Superstar; Details

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has not just been an inspiration for his fans, but wrestlers as well. TNA superstar Joe Hendry is one of them. The former one-time TNA Champion, says that it was because of The Rock that he got into the wrestling business, otherwise, he had no interest in this sport.

Hendry, who had a sensational appearance at WWE NXT a few days back, during the Battle Royal, revealed this recently in a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, on his podcast.

What did Joe Hendry say about The Rock being his inspiration?

The TNA champion without any hesitation credited The Rock for what he is today. Speaking at the Insight podcast, Hendry goes, “The Rock is the reason I got into the wrestling business.

He said that he did not grow up as a wrestling fan as a kid, but it was through the video games that he drifted towards this sport. That’s when he was slowly introduced to The Rock’s badass character in WWE.

“I just love The Rock's promo and his character. That for me is the best example. If you show a promo of the rock to a non-wrestler, they'll go, 'I love wrestling," he said. And not just The Rock, Hendry had words for Cena too.

What did Hendry say about John Cena?

Hendry picked up a statement from Cena on how to go about in wrestling career. “John Cena is the person I pull from the most in what I am trying to do here. He was talking about his loss at the previous Wrestlemania, and John Cena said, 'Be a champion without a belt.’

The TNA Champion noted that it takes a very different type of learning to reach the top. “My goal is to be someone when TNA puts me on the poster, and says Joe Hendry is gonna be here, something happens. And that's what I am trying to learn at the moment,” Hendry said.

Hendry’s WWE debut turned out to be a rage on social media. His entrance clip went on top of WWE's videos on X . It became number one on all social media channels of the company, climbing from the second spot to the top, even beating The Wyatt Sicks faction debut. The reason being, Joe Hendry is no ordinary wrestler. He has a mammoth fan following.

However, that appearance was just a one-time showup as part of WWE’s collaboration with TNA. But still, once his contract expires with TNA, Hendry is considered the top favorite to be signed by WWE.