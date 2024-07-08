The Rock Memes Flood Social Media After He Takes Credit For Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Match

In the recently released WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary by WWE, The Rock made a big claim. According to him, he brainstormed the idea of Cody Rhodes finishing his story after seeing the negative crowd reactions following hints about a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Great One’s recent claim led to a flood of memes on the internet.

The Rock said in the documentary, "I told those guys, here is what I believe we should do. I believe we should go, Roman Cody. Will Cody finish his story? and take care of those fans because it’s critical."

Stealing credit for one of the greatest storylines leading to WrestleMania, The Final Boss, who was appointed to the board of directors of TKO, stated that he had conversations with the Creative Head, Triple H, and the WWE President, Nick Khan, to reach the decision.

Recent memes featuring The Rock

The Final Boss' bold claim has met with criticism from fans on social media. Moreover, it produced some hilarious memes, showing his picture from the documentary WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, where he is sporting a silver shirt and glasses.

Memes on social media connected various unforgettable WWE moments from the past with The Rock's image from the documentary, giving him credit for each event.

Advertisement

A meme depicted that The Rock was responsible for airing the backstage brawl footage between Jack Perry and CM Punk, leading to the contract termination of the latter. The meme's caption says, "and then I told Tony Khan to air the footage."

Hulk Hogan once stated he was offered to be the bass player of Metallica. One comical meme noted that The Rock was offered to be the bass player of Metallica with his snapshot from the documentary.

In a meme with the same image, it was stated that The Final Boss was responsible for AEW's creation because he gave Tony Khan the idea, while in another one, the ten-time World Champion took credit for CM Punk's "Pipebomb" promo.

The Rock's future WWE rivalry

The Rock unquestionably made a significant impact in making WrestleMania 40 a blockbuster event, but his claim seemed exaggerated. The Great One is currently back to filming movies in Hollywood.

Advertisement

After an impeccable heel run earlier this year, The Rock should be back sometime next year for WrestleMania 41 as the final boss. The singles feud between The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and The Final Boss might reach its climax at the Show of Shows next year.