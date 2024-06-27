The Rock Names 4 WCW Opponents He Wanted To Face After Vince McMahon Bought Rival Promotion

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was super excited when Vince McMahon bought WWE’s rival promotion WCW in 2001. The Great One knew that he got the chance to exchange his fists with some top WCW wrestlers, and he already had some in mind.

But not everybody was going to come to WWE. There were some like Sting and Bret Hart who wanted to stay away from WWE, particularly Vince McMahon. So, The Rock wrote down names of four WCW superstars he wanted to wrestle and gave that list to Vince McMahon.

Who did The Rock want to fight from WCW?

This whole topic of wrestling WCW stars cropped up recently, as The Rock's production house, Seven Bucks production, released a four-part docu-series, 'Who Killed WCW' on Vice TV. Even though The Rock didn't appear in the documentary, he spoke about it separately in another interview.

While speaking to Fighful Select, the former WWE Champion said that he still remembers sitting in his hotel room, and writing down the names of all wrestlers he wanted to fight.

“Goldberg, Sting, [Randy] Savage, everybody in the nWo. I remember writing everybody down and going to Vince and saying, ‘Hey, this might be a good idea. What about this guy and this guy, and this guy and this guy, let's bring them in,” Rock said.

The Brahma Bull, however, was unfortunate to have never been able to get in the ring with Sting or Randy Savage, but he did have his classic rivalry with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, and with Goldberg at Backlash 2003.

The Rock’s rivalry with Hulk Hogan and Goldberg

He had a sensational rivalry with Hulkamania whom he defeated not once but twice, once at WrestleMania in 2002, and then another at No Way Out in 2003. The same year, The Rock faced Stone Cold Steve Austin for the third time in WrestleMania 19, and right after that Goldberg made his debut in WWE.

He challenged The Rock at WWE Backlash, and defeated him. This was a dream come true for Rock, who wanted to face Goldberg in WWE.

Apart from these two, The Brahma Bull met several other WCW stars in WWE like Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Booker T and Chris Jericho. The WCW stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan, didn’t have a longer run in WWE.

While Goldberg left the company in 2004, Hulk Hogan also left it around 2005, and made only sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. The Rock also left for Hollywood in 2004, and returned only seven years later in 2011.

