The Rock Owes Millions of Dollars to the Pentagon After Deal Gone Wrong

Former WWE champion and world-famous actor Dwyane, ‘The Rock’ Johnson is undoubtedly one of the most famous human beings alive on the globe; he is also the wealthiest professional wrestler on the globe as of now. After making a mega name in the world of professional wrestling and having a successful run in WWE, The Rock announced retirement from pro wrestling and ventured into the world of cinema.

The rest is the history of how The Rock became one of the biggest names in entertainment history; the journey of The Brahma Bull didn’t end there. He went on to be part of some of the biggest companies. He announced significant collaborations with brands, and then he announced his clothing line.

He also owns multiple companies, including his own Tequila brand, Teremana. According to reports, the company is worth 3 billion dollars, and The People’s Champion owns 30 percent of it.

These past few years have been a rollercoaster ride for The Rock. His major Hollywood project, Black Adam, was not a success and failed to meet industry expectations. Additionally, a business deal between The Rock and the US Army has also faltered. Dwayne Johnson’s company, UFL, was responsible for assisting with sponsorships and recruitment, but reportedly, The Rock and his company failed to deliver. As a result, The Pentagon is now demanding $6 million in compensation from The Rock.

The deal with The Rock was that he would post five Instagram posts promoting the US Army and generating youth interest in joining forces. Still, according to the report by Milatry.com, he only made two posts, which didn’t benefit them, and they felt they could have inverted the whopping elsewhere.

The Rock returned to WWE this year in January after facing backlash from fans when he initially replaced Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the main event. The Rock turned heel after a long wait and shock hands with Roman Reigns and went on a war against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Final Boss even made his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL Night One, where he and Roman Reigns locked horns in a tag team match against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock's in-ring performance was excellent even after 11 years of break from professional wrestling, and even after deleting the 40-minute match, The Final Boss came out unscratched on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40.

The Rock told Cody Rhodes their saga has just started; he’ll be coming back for him to continue their story. Now it seems like WWE has planted seeds for the return of the Final Boss, but it looks like Rock will lock horns with Roman Reigns; he’ll be emerging as the man behind the New Bloodline.

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam 40 and launched an attack on Solo Sikoa and has officially turned babyface, and now Roman Reigns will head to head with New Bloodline. Only time will tell if The Rock will return as the true face behind New Bloodline.

