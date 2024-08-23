The Rock Political views: Is Dwayne Republican or Democrat? Find out

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is among the most influential names in the entertainment industry. Beyond the squared circle of WWE, he is an A-Lister in Hollywood. Hence, fans ponder about his political stance, especially amid the big US election this year, where Republican candidate Donald Trump will go head to head against the Democratic party's face and the current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

During an Instagram post in 2020, The Rock revealed he was neither Democrat nor Republican. Instead, he was a political independent and centrist for a lengthy period, meaning he voted for both Democrats and Republicans depending on the candidates.

In the same Instagram post, The Rock endorsed the Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, who was running for the presidency against Donald Trump at the time. Now, Biden is the incumbent President of the nation.

During the previous elections, The Rock's presidential endorsement, which was the first time he did so publicly, met with backlash from the fans. However, four years have passed since the former WWE Champion's public endorsement of the democratic party.

A few months ago, in an interview with Fox News, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was asked whether he is considering backing the Democratic party once again, this time led by Kamala Harris.

"Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no. I'm not going to do that," said The Great One. Additionally, he discussed the present situation in the United States, saying, "Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no".

He added that being an optimistic person, he believes things will get better in the future. As per him, endorsing the Democratic party and Joe Biden was the right choice based on the situation four years ago.

The Rock stated he has been an independent and centrist voter for most of his life. Taking The Rock's answer from Fox News into consideration, he is seemingly not happy with the country's direction at the moment. Hence, he might not support the Democrats in the upcoming election.

However, it doesn't mean The Brahma Bull intends to support the Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump. This time, his political views are confidential, and he is not willing to support anyone publicly to create a division.

In the same Fox News interview, The Rock said, "I'm going to keep my politics to myself". Hence, determining where he stands politically right now would be tricky.