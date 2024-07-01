The Rock Praised By WWE Hall of Famer For Doing THIS With Hulk Hogan At WrestleMania 18

The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 at the Skydome in Toronto, Canada was not just a match, it was an emotion for wrestling fans. It was the clash of the two biggest babyfaces in the company, and it was The Rock who ultimately took the fall for Hogan, giving him the babyface uplift and himself taking the heel turn.

A few days ago, The Rock said that Hulk Hogan was one of those wrestlers from WCW against who he wanted to fight, and requested Vince McMahon to do so. It happened at WrestleMania 18.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has given his take on The Rock taking the big moment during the match, and ultimately giving the honor to Hulk Hogan. And this was impromptu from The Great One; it wasn’t planned before the match.

What did Kevin Nash say for The Rock?

While speaking on his podcast, ‘Kliq This’ Nash commended The Rock for handling the surprise reaction of the fans. And what was that? The crowd in Toronto wasn’t willing to accept Hogan as the heel in this match, and they rallied behind him.

The entire jam-packed stadium of 68,000 people went nuts shouting for Hogan, who had been one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. But The Rock, too by then had come out of heel, and was a babyface in that match.

However, when he sensed that Hogan had the crowd’s backing, Dwayne just took a heel turn during the match. And it worked wonderfully. According to Kevin Nash, The Rock taking this decision was huge.

"Dwayne could've made that very difficult for Hulk. When they started [chanting], 'Hogan! Hogan!' Dwayne switched gears a little bit. That was huge,” Nash said.

According to Nash, The Rock-Hulk Hogan rivalry was something the fans brought into existence, even making it hard for anyone to argue against it.

What has The Rock said about that moment with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18?

The Rock once speaking in a Q&A session on YouTube recalled the exact moment when Hulk Hogan asked him to take a bump. He revealed that he could have sold that move like a babyface, but then he decided to take a heel turn, and it made all the difference.

“I land on my back, I do this backflip over and I got up and I had this look on my face like you just embarrassed the shit out of me in front of the world, in front of 68,000 people. I sold it like a heel, looked at the crowd, like he embarrassed me, don’t you cheer that shit.”

The Rock also revealed that he hugged Hogan after the match backstage, and thanked him for letting him win the match and passing the torch to him. Apart from this, the two also had a duel at No Way Out in 2003, which was also won by The Rock.

Hogan had returned to WWE after WCW shut down. However, his popularity never went down. After leaving WWE in 1994, Hulkamania ruled the charts in WCW too. But when it shut down in 2001, Hogan made a retreat to WWE, with Vince McMahon, and the fans welcomed him with open arms.

