The Rock Provides Major Update On Elbow Injury He Sustained During Filming of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson is having a hard time on the sets these days. His upcoming movie is a full-action drama that is based on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr. The Rock has been vigorously training inside the ring, along with Mark Kerr, to perfect his role, and during one of these shoots, he got an elbow injury.

He had shared the injury news on his Instagram handle two days ago. Now, he has provided another update on the injury on his social media account.

The Rock gives an update on his injury

The Rock said that there is no tissue damage and only a “ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal”.

He wrote, “Elbow got kissed by the boo boo monster... There was no extensive tissue damage. ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal. I’ve had much worse, and as always, let pain—and tequila—be the guide?? Back to work.”

The fans rushed to wish The Great One a speedy recovery. Among them was Olympic champion and NYT best-selling author Lindsey Vonn. She wrote, “Heal fast.” Another fan wrote, “Best wishes wishing you a safe and speedy recovery, final boss.”

What has Mark Kerr to say about The Rock playing his role?

Legendary MMA fighter, Mark Kerr is more than overwhelmed to have learned of The Rock playing his role in the biopic. In an interview with The Sun, Kerr said that it was an honor for him to watch The Rock play his role in the biopic.

“This is the biggest honor of my life to do this role. It gives me goosebumps because when he says it, you know he means it,” The Sun quoted Mark Kerr.

The name of the movie is inspired by Mark Kerr’s nickname in real life, The Smashing Machine. The movie is special because it not only sheds light on his elevation in MMA as one of the biggest fighters but also on his struggle with drug abuse, steroid use, and painkiller addiction.

Mark Kerr had a breakout stardom in MMA in 1997, but within 2 years he became a victim of drug usage, which severely affected his in-ring career as well as his personal life. However, the legend overcame it with sheer dedication and went on to lengthen his MMA career by 10 years.

