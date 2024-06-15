The Rock Provides Update on His WWE Return and WrestleMania 41 Status; Check DEETS Here

This year’s WrestleMania 40 is cemented in the legacy books of professional wrestling as one of the best showcases of immortals WWE has ever hosted in 40 years. Multiple factors contributed to shaping WrestleMania 40 as one of the greatest WrestleMania of all time.

Some of the primary reasons are the fans’ connection with Cody Rhodes’s story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family, the end of Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year WWE undisputed universal championship reign, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns’s saga evolution. Among all these how can we forget one of the most important factors - the return of The Rock and turning heel?

The Rock changed the whole trajectory of WrestleMania 40, and the cherry on top of the cake was The Brahma Bull turning heel.

The Final Boss announced his departure from WWE at the episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XL, where he interpreted the first promo of Cody Rhodes as WWE Unidpsuted Universal Champion.

The Rock revealed he is going back, but he will come back soon for The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes as their story has just started.

Fans and experts believe The Rock will return to finish and settle some unfinished business. Recently, The WWE icon spoke to ESPN, where he talked about his WWE return and his status at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock said, “We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.”

Advertisement

What’s next for The Rock in WWE

This year, The Rock finally made his return to WWE to compete in an actual long-term storyline. He was initially scheduled to face his cousin and former WWE champion Roman Reigns in a dream match.

The stage was almost set. The Rock even had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, and Cody Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble 2024, stepped down from challenging The Tribal Chief.

WWE fans felt betrayed and started to voice up for Cody Rhodes; fans even hijacked all WWE shows and events and a movement was started, “WeWantCody.”. The tag was trending all around the world for three consecutive days.

WWE was quick enough to analyze the hate, and the company brought Cody Rhodes back to the main event picture against Roman Reigns and used the real-life scenario to paint an even better storyline for WrestleMania 40.

Where The Rock turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns and helped The Tribal Chief to stop Cody Rhodes, but even the joined forces of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline were unable to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story at WrestleMania XL.

Advertisement

There were a lot of theories around WrestleMania XL, where The Rock was hinting at betrayal and was looking like The Brahma Bull was actually playing with Roman Reigns. He played a vital role in Roman Reigns’s loss.

On SmackDown, WWE has started building a civil war storyline where Solo Sikoa has formed a new Bloodline. Roman Reigns will surely come and face Solo Sikoa for disobeying his orders, but in the end, the main face behind Bloodline's betrayal will be none other than The Rock.

WWE could then build the brother vs brother rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns, which could lead to the battle for the title and position of The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 between heel The Rock and the face Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Net Worth