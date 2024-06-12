The Rock Rap Song: When Dwayne Johnson Made His Hip-Hop Debut With Tech N9ne’s Song Face Off

Ever heard of a wrestler-turned-actor turning into a rapper? Jog your memory a few years back and you would recall one man did that like a pro. He is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. From hustling in a wrestling ring to making strides in Hollywood, The Rock has done it all. And if that wasn’t enough, The Rock added one more skill to his resume, which was becoming a rapper.

In 2021, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson featured in a rap song along with renowned singer, Tech N9ne. The Final Boss didn’t even sing, he rapped. It was received so well that it went on to rank no. 1 on iTunes, TikTok, and YouTube.

It was in the last 40 seconds of the video that The Rock appeared in the song, and to everyone’s surprise, he nailed the performance. The song was part of Tech N9ne’s track, ‘Face Off’. It features The Rock, Tech N9one along with Joey Cool and King Iso. Listen to the track here:



What is the story behind The Rock rapping in Tech N9ne's song?

The Rock later revealed that he and Tech N9ne (real name Aaron Dontez Yates) have been friends for many years, and on one occasion, Tech N9ne talked to him about appearing in the song.

Speaking in an interview with Complex, Johnson said that Tech asked him to appear in the song in the final moments for a spoken word. When The Rock asked what his work would be, his friend said that he would love The Rock to do a promo as if he were in WWE.

However, when Johnson heard the song, he felt inspired by it, and he pitched the idea of not just doing the appearance but doing the rap thing entirely.

“The Rock said that he called Tech and said that he wished to rap in the song. This might be a great idea or fucking trash.What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to try and rap this,” The Rock recalled.

When his friend asked him, if he really wanted to do it, The Rock simply said that he was serious about it because he didn’t just want it to be a Rock promo. “I would love to do that because if I just do a Rock promo at the end, I honestly feel like I’m not doing you and the boys the proper service. I really want to come in and help elevate in any way I can,” he said.

When the track hit the internet, it went into an instant rage. Even though it's the only song The Rock has rapped in so far, the track is etched in every fan’s memory.

