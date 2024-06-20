The Rock Reveals How He Reacted To Attitude Era Writer Vince Russo Leaving WWE For WCW In 1999

Jumping ship was a common sight of professional wrestling in the 1990s when WWE and WCW were rivaling in the Monday Night Wars. Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE in the late 90s, but he jumped ship to WCW in October 1999.

During the recent episode of the docuseries 'Who Killed WCW? ', The Rock gave his opinion about the head writer Vince Russo's departure from WWE at the peak of Monday Night Wars.

The Great One said, "When Vince Russo made the jump to WCW to run that entire ship, I remember thinking, Good for him. Great.’This is the world of professional wrestling. This s*** happens all the time.”

The Rock was one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era when Russo worked for WWE. He added that Russo took the decision based on his family's priority. Seeing the golden chance in WCW, he went there because they gave him the whole book to pen down the story.

Vince Russo's role in WWE during the 1990s

Russo signed for WWE in 1992, working seven years for the company until jumping ship in 1999. First, he worked as a freelance writer and then received a creative role.

However, things started turning around in WWE's favor when Vince Russo was promoted to the post of WWE head writer in 1997. He was the brainchild behind many memorable Attitude Era feuds, as well as, edgy characters.

With Vince Russo at the helm as a head writer, RAW finally broke its losing streak in the Monday Night Wars, surpassing WCW Nitro for the first time in 83 weeks.

The Rock's character wasn't affected after Vince Russo's WWE exit

When WCW hired Vince Russo in October 1999, Nitro's rating was on a decline, while WWE RAW was at its peak, and even launched SmackDown around the same time. Hence, his egress had little to no effect.

Vince Russo and The Rock seemed to have a great bond, but the exit had no impact on the latter's character. The Brahma Bull was the pinnacle of his career, becoming one of the leading names of the new brand, SmackDown.

