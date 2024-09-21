The Rock Reveals Names of Four People Who Helped Him in His Hollywood Career: ‘I Would Seek Them Out’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Hollywood career was never an easy ride, and he had to go the extra mile since he came from the wrestling world. When he starred in The Mummy Returns (2001), his debut movie, it was accepted by people as they thought this was only a one-time venture. However, when he came back in the second spin-off movie, The Scorpion King (2002), he raised many eyebrows. The former WWE Champion did not find it easy in the industry and struggled a lot before making it big.

While speaking in a recent interview with Patrick Bet David, the Great One said that the competition in the industry was huge, but he said four people helped him settle down in the business. Johnson named Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and Bruce Willis, who have been of great help to him. “They were welcoming, I would seek them out, and they would come to me. We all stayed in touch and became friends. I never forgot that because they were in positions where they didn’t have to be,” Rock said.

“Those guys, I know all of those guys, and we competed on a great level, but the truth is, in wrestling it’s a little different. You still compete and you still have to keep your head on a swivel. It’s shark-infested waters in that world and this world, too. Business, entertainment, sport, sports entertainment. When I got to Hollywood, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and Bruce Willis,” Inside The Ropes quoted The Rock.

Johnson said that these four people were so good to him at a time when they didn’t have to be. However, this still reached out to him, when he needed them. The Rock further said that the ones who were behind the scenes were the ones who were trying to pull someone down. However, he still managed to make it through because he was mentally well-prepared to take the obstacles in his way.

In 2004, Rock left WWE to pursue acting full-time. There were a few setbacks but still, he persevered and by 2016, he was the highest-paid Hollywood actor. Today, he is a revered name in the industry and has a number of projects lined up. His next biopic, The Smashing Machine, based on the life of MMA legend, Mark Kerr, is expected to hit the theaters by December 2025.

