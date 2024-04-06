Former WWE champion The Brahma Bull The Rock made his return to WWE and is gearing up to make his proper in-ring return after 11 years at WrestleMania 40. The Rock last wrestled eleven years back at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

The best part of The Rock’s return was he finally turned heel and opted for his iconic character of Hollywood Rock. The Final Boss was initially set to wrestle his cousin, WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

Surprisingly, WWE fans turned their back on The Brahma Bull when he took the spot of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

Ultimately, WWE management revamped the card. Cody Rhodes was added to the main-event picture once again, and The People’s Champion turned heel and joined forces with his brother Roman Reigns to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

Recently, while talking to Fox News, The Rock revealed his original plans before he turned heel, “The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface come back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia the biggest main event of all time.”

When the Rock Decided He Wants to Turn Heel?

A couple of days back, The Rock said a quote: "Wrestling is happening once again." It looks like The Final was not lying. WrestleMania 40 is going to be one of the biggest WrestleMania's of all time.



The Rock's heel turn has played a vital role in making this year's WrestleMania 40 the biggest show ever. Recently, while giving an interview on Fox Sports, The Rock revealed when he decided to turn heel.



The Rock revealed, "Back in January, I called Nick Khan, our friend. And I said I have an idea. How about this? Why don't we take care of the people? Give them this story of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. And Nick said, great. And I said, however, it's a little bit of a twist. He said, what's that? I said, what if I became the greatest bad guy of all time?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Tour Bus 'Caught Fire' Ahead of WrestleMania 40; Details Inside