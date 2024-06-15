The Rock Reveals Special Moments With Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40

The Rock returned to WWE in January 2024 to have a match with his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, destiny had something else in store for him, and he ended up in a tag team match with Roman Reigns. It was against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock and Reigns won the bout, but for The Great One, that return to the wrestling ring came along with some special moments. First it was with Cody Rhodes when the two executed a perfect Cody Cutter, and then with Seth Rollins, with whom The Rock had another good moment. In an interview with ESPN, The Rock opened up about all those special moments with Cody and Seth on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

What did The Rock say about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins?

The Rock recalled one of the insane moments from WrestleMania 40, when Cody Rhodes executed a perfect Cody Cutter on him. Recalling the amazing move, The Final Boss said, “We connected with that big Cody Cutter off the ropes, which required insane f—ing timing, which we had never done before. When he hit me with that and the way the crowd responded, I remember laying there and just being so f**king happy, but I don’t want to laugh or smile.”

The Rock complimented both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for being smooth wrestlers inside the ring. He had words of praise for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, too. He said that he clicked in the very first moment with Seth Rollins when the latter tried to grope him.

The Rock is a wrestling veteran who learned the craft from his father, Rocky Johnson. In a short interaction with any wrestler, he can easily tell the potential of that talent and how much water he is in.

Speaking from his experience, he said that the moment you lock up with somebody in the world of pro wrestling, you immediately know what kind of wrestler they are, like if they’re going to be stiff, smooth, intense, or if they’re going to be in control.

When is The Rock returning to WWE?

Before leaving WWE, The Rock had promised WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that when he returned, he would certainly go after him. The Final Boss seems true to his words, as he has indeed given a hint of his in-ring bout with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

All he said was that he, along with WWE, "are on the yard to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas,” he said to ESPN without giving any further hints.

Currently, The Rock is shooting for his upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, based on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr. The shooting of the movie is expected to be completed by August 2024, and the release is expected to be in December 2024.

