Solo Sikoa’s Hilarious Reply To A WWE Fan Leaves Internet In Splits; Check Out What He Said

The ardent fans of Roman Reigns have still not accepted Solo Sikoa as the Head of the Table in the Tribal Chief’s absence. However, Solo Sikoa pays a deaf ear to all the negative chants around him, and instead gets more ruthless with each passing day.

He overrides Paul Heyman, kicks out Jimmy Uso from the group, and brings in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the Bloodline.

All this is because Solo Sikoa considers himself the Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns’ absence. He says that it is Reigns who has given him this responsibility. While we don’t really know how much of it is true, what we know is that Sikoa is going unabated in WWE.

So, when a fan on WWE SmackDown tried to pull Sikoa down, the former NXT North American Champion, gave a scathing reply. The reaction is now viral on social media.

What did Solo Sikoa say to a WWE fan?

As Solo Sikoa walked down from the ramp, and was getting on to the ring, through the stairs, a fan who was standing in the front row was booing Sikoa, asking who he was. The fan continued to throw words at him, saying that he doesn’t accept him as the Head of the table, calling him a fraud.

Sikoa, who was listening to all of this, just turned around and gave a one-word reply to Sikoa, saying, "Bitch.”. The reaction was enough to make the fan’s day. The fan posted Solo’s reaction on the internet, and exclaimed that his entire experience on SmackDown was 10/10.



Advertisement

Is WWE preparing a Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes match in the future?

Going by the booking of Solo Sikoa, it seems that the WWE is preparing him for a title bout against Cody Rhodes either at SummerSlam or after that. There have been reports that say that the top management is extremely pleased with Sikoa’s run so far. The same goes for Tama Tonga, who made his WWE debut just a few weeks ago.

Solo has already been a North American NXT champion, so pitching him for a main event match against Cody Rhodes won’t do him any harm. He already has a feather in his cap, after beating John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. But since then, he has also lost a number of matches.

Still, the aggression in his character remains intact, and Solo Sikoa is already a big name in the public.

