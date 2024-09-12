The Rock Sings Praises For This Top WWE Executive And It’s Not Triple H or Paul Heyman: ‘An Absolute Killer’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not just a WWE legend, but a significant force in the WWE after making it to the TKO group’s Board of Directors this year. TKO group is WWE’s parent company, which also houses the UFC. So, the Brahma Bull has a say in major decisions that affect the operations of WWE.

Recently, ESPN published an article, ranking the 15 most influential people in boxing, MMA, and wrestling. The Rock made it to the 6th position, while WWE COO Triple H made it to the 5th. However, one more WWE executive made it amongst the top three, even topping Rock and Triple H.

He is WWE President, Nick Khan. He though remains behind the curtains but is one of the biggest reasons for giving a major push to WWE, all across the world, which includes stepping foot into Saudi Arabia and now, European countries like Germany and France.

The Rock knows what Nick Khan is capable of doing so he praised Nick Khan enormously for what he has done for the WWE. “Nick Khan is a unique force in the sports and entertainment world. Excellent leader, strong business acumen and one of the visionary strategists in the game,” The Rock said.

The Rock stated that he completely trusts Nick Khan. “He’s redefined WWE’s global presence and has set new benchmarks in the industry across all verticals. Nick’s become a close and trusted consigliere to me as well as being an absolute killer — the kind you want in the foxhole with you,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

The Rock with his business partner and WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz, had a meeting with Nick Khan and Triple H before his WWE return in January this year. The deal went on to become one of the most successful WWE stints of The Rock, where he turned heel, and was still loved by the fans.

He is expected to make a final return to WWE before WrestleMania 41, where The Final Boss is expected to lock horns with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Most probably, Rock is expected to bring the curtains down to his career at WrestleMania 42, and he is expected to square off against Roman Reigns in that match.