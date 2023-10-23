The Rock vs Roman Reigns could still take place at WrestleMania 40 but only if Dwayne Johnson wants it: Reports

The Rock recently appeared on Blue Brand last month in September. He engaged in a segment with Austin Theory and received a massive pop from the crowd. The Rock's last wrestling match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29, and since then, he has not participated in a proper match.

Since Roman Reigns adopted the gimmick of Tribal Chief, there has been a lot of talk about a potential match between them. In a podcast with Pat McAfee, the Brahma Bull himself revealed that he was initially booked to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the match did not happen for unknown reasons, and Roman ended up facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, where he retained his titles.

New reports by Dave Meltzer suggest that, for now, there are no plans for a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match this year.

Rock vs Roman Reigns reports

Meltzer stated “ “Regarding the stories that WWE won’t do Rock vs. Reigns at Mania if Rock wants to do it, what we were told is this. If he wants the spot I can’t believe WWE would turn him down but after Johnson turned it down last year, nobody is going with the idea he’s going to do it this year.”

He further claimed competition is not considered like it was considered back last year Mania because Johnson had a lot of work after the strike ended he also revealed they were told Rock would not come back and win the title.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns if happens could be the biggest attraction ever in the history of the business Rock, even discussed on Patt McAfee's show about his schedule and told him he can manage his schedule if wants to and he is not even afraid of injury.

Currently, Roman Reigns is booked to face LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 11th he last wrestled his cousin Jey Uso at Summer Slam 2023.

