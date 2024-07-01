The Rock Was Professionally Jealous Of THIS WWE Hall of Famer And Its Not Stone Cold, Claims WCW Legend Konnan

The Rock was one of the biggest stars of WWE's Attitude Era, alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. Despite his monumental success at that time, he was reportedly envious of one of WCW's distinguished names, Kevin Nash. This professional jealousy emerged amid WWE's rivalry with WCW and the Monday Night Wars.

Konnan, a well-known wrestling personality, has shared insights suggesting that there was professional jealousy between The Rock and Kevin Nash. According to Konnan, this rivalry once became evident while he and The Rock were watching WWE programming together. During this viewing, Kevin Nash appeared on the screen and made a derogatory comment about The Rock, calling him "estrogen boy," a reference to The Rock's appearance that could be indicative of gynecomastia.

This incident highlights the intense competition and personal exchanges that characterized the relationship between top stars of the rival wrestling promotions during one of the most competitive eras in wrestling history.

Kevin Nash's career after WCW

Kevin Nash had a backstage authority in WCW. As the top star there, he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times, becoming a key member of nWo.

Once WCW went bankrupt, WWE signed nWo, including Kevin Nash. Around this time, Kevin Nash and The Rock shared the ring, leading the latter's historic feud with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18.

Unfortunately, Nash didn't experience the same level of success when he returned to WWE in the early 2000s. However, he did have a good run in TNA later on.

The Rock's career after the Attitude Era

During the Attitude Era, The Rock's stardom was significantly bigger than Kevin Nash's. He not only helped WWE beat WCW in Monday Night Wars but also successfully transitioned into a Hollywood star after leaving his full-time WWE career in 2004.

The Brahma Bull made a triumphant comeback to WWE this year, with a strong performance leading up to WrestleMania 40. As The Final Boss, he showcased his skills just like in the past, and played a key part in solidifying Cody Rhodes as the top fan favorite of today. After an absence of eight years, he stepped into the ring on the first night of WrestleMania 40.

