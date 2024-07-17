The Rock, Who Called His 'Final Boss' Persona Greatest Villain, Fails to Make Former WWE Star's Top 10 Heels List

In the recently released WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary, The Rock claimed that his Final Boss is the greatest heel ever. However, prominent wrestling personality Dutch Mantell seems to have a different perspective. While listing the best bad guys in the business, Mantell didn't even include the Final Boss in his top ten.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Story Time With Dutch Mantell, he revealed his list of the top bad guys, pointing out the eligibility criteria for wrestlers on his list.

"A great heel is not one who doesn't really work the best, but he is the one that entertains the people the best," said Dutch.

He added that the formula is that fans despise him for his actions, but secretly, they are fans who love him. According to the former WWE manager, Mr. McMahon's persona, played by Vince McMahon, is the greatest heel ever in professional wrestling history, and he was untouchable during the peak years of the character.

Mantell further made a big claim, saying in the hundred years of professional wrestling, Vince McMahon has to go down as the most despised, as well as the best heel. Creating nuclear heat in each appearance, he was the most entertaining one among the bad guys.

The top ten heels, according to Dutch Mantell, are:

Mr. McMahon Terry Funk Roddy Piper Abdullah The Butcher Randy Savage Jake Roberts Sgt. Slaughter Ole Anderson Roman Reigns Bobby Heenan

The Rock's Final Boss run lasted just two months

Earlier this year, The Rock's portrayal of The Final Boss persona was truly remarkable, but it was a short-lived character. The Great One unleashed his evil face against Cody Rhodes in early February 2024. He made continuous appearances until WrestleMania 40.

The longevity of the character could be a reason Dutch Mantell excluded him from his list of greatest heels of the business. The Rock thinks The Final Boss is the best heel in history , but he must get a steady and lengthy run to validate the claim.

Mr. McMahon was the most influential heel of the Attitude Era

Vince McMahon's on-screen persona as a loathed and controlling WWE Boss contributed to the success of the Attitude Era. The on-screen and the real-life chairman of WWE inspired other wrestlers to step up.

His tactics to stop the anti-hero Stone Cole Steve Austin helped in making his character unstoppable, giving birth to the Austin-McMahon rivalry, widely regarded as the finest WWE feud of all time.