The Rock Will Return to WWE Next Year For Netflix Deal: Report

This year’s WrestleMania XL can be crowned as the most entertaining showcase of immortals of all time, and the megastar who played a major role in crafting this year’s WrestleMania as the greatest is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Rock made a thrilling return to WWE in January of this year, originally planning to face Roman Reigns, replacing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. In the following episode of SmackDown, The Rock had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes was officially removed from the feud.

Shockingly, fans turned their backs on The Rock, calling for Cody Rhodes to return to the main event. Eventually, WWE reinserted Cody Rhodes into the main event picture, leading to The Rock turning heel.

The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania XL night one, where The Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious, defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On night two of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, becoming the new WWE Undisputed Champion and ending Roman Reigns’s four-year reign. On Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XL, The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes, informing him that he was going back to his world but would return, as the saga between them is still unfinished.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer suggests that The Rock is set to return next year on Monday Night Raw as his Netflix deal comes into effect. John Cena will also be part of Monday Night Raw to help craft a Netflix deal as big as possible.

Dave Meltzer stated while talking on Wrestling Observer Radio, “I certainly expect The Rock on Netflix a lot for the first couple of months, you know? And Cena, too, for that matter.”

Recently, before his SummerSlam 2024 Bloodline Rules Match against Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes issued a warning to The Rock, planting seeds for a future feud.

While speaking to ESPN, Cody Rhodes stated, “This is hopefully, in an entertaining way, a bit of a repeat of what we got at WrestleMania. I defeated the Tribal Chief, the true Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I look forward to beating the pretender, Solo Sikoa, at SummerSlam. If you’re also someone in The Bloodline, perhaps named The Rock, I hope you will be watching because if you claim the Tribal Chief mantle next, the same thing will happen to you.”

Meanwhile, there’s a buzz online that The Rock is orchestrating the downfall of Roman Reigns and his Bloodline. Fans speculate that he may be the mastermind behind forming a New Bloodline and supporting Solo Sikoa.

Ultimately, The Rock may unveil himself as the supreme Tribal Chief, leading to a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to determine the true Tribal Chief.

