The Rock’s Business Partner Makes Big Statement On Upcoming WWE Documentary Behind The Curtain On WrestleMania 40

WWE’s upcoming documentary, titled Behind the Curtain, on WrestleMania 40 is eagerly awaited by the fans. The WWE Universe wants to see what really went on behind the scenes, which ended up giving WrestleMania the biggest WrestleMania in the history of the WWE.

It was basically The Rock’s team in WWE that filmed the behind-the-scenes happenings, and it went from an 11-minute video to a 45-minute documentary within no time. While the release of the documentary has been kept under wraps by the WWE, Brian Gewirtz, The Rock’s writer, has spoken about it, saying that the documentary has “eye-opening” moments for the fans to see.



What did Brian reveal about the documentary?

While speaking at the Busted Open Radio podcast, Brian said that he has seen the documentary and it has some amazing moments for the WWE fans. "There's a doc coming out, it's in WWE's hands, I'm sure they're strategizing on the best way to release it and everything ... and it's great," said Gewirtz.

He continues, "I've seen it and it's one of the most eye-opening peeks behind ... it's called 'behind the curtain' for good reason. And it covers a lot of this [the talks behind the scenes before WrestleMania 40]."

Earlier, Gewirtz had revealed that it was The Rock’s team which had filmed the whole backstage thing. He had also cleared the air around the delay in the release of the documentary, revealing that it wasn’t The Rock who was holding the release, as per the rumors.

He said that the release of the documentary is in the hands of the WWE, and the company is deciding on the release date.



What are the fans looking forward to in the documentary?

One of the things WWE fans really want to see is how The Rock backtracked on his earlier decision to face Roman Reigns, and pitch a heel turn. While his Final Boss persona was massively appreciated, it was also a big risk for him since he is also in the final stages of his WWE in-ring career. In fact, the WrestleMania 40 bout was expected to be his final match in WWE.

WWE CCO Triple H had also revealed that it was The Rock himself who called him up and then decided to pitch a heel turn because the crowd backed Cody Rhodes. And this is how the whole main event of WrestleMania 40 saw a massive churn. The main event witnessed the presence of John Cena, and The Undertaker coming to the rescue of Cody Rhodes from the Bloodline. Finally, Cody Rhodes was able to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

