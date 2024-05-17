The Rock's Business Partner Reveals Cody Rhodes Was Scripted To Be Enthusiastic About Giving Away His WrestleMania 40 spot

Cody Rhodes giving up his spot to The Rock weeks before WrestleMania 40 was an earth-shattering moment for every wrestling fan. The WWE Universe wasn’t prepared for such a shocker where a two-time Rumble winner would vacate his spot to a returning WWE legend, who was nothing but a part-timer in the business.

However, before the company’s plans would take shape, the fans brought the creatives to their knees, pushed The Rock to the corner, and brough Cody back into the spotlight. What’s also true is the fact that while Cody Rhodes might be just reading the script and saying what he was told to him, he was dejected from within. And the fans could read it in his eyes.



“But you couldn’t mask what he was really feeling and I think the fans felt that a lot. I think the fans felt like he doesn’t mean a word of this. This is being forced for him to say. He’s despondent,” Gewirtz said.

Gewirtz said that one could read from his eyes that he was lost while doing that promo. “Because Cody, it was supposed to be, in some form, like, yeah! F*ckin’ A! Go get ‘em Rock! You’re gonna get your ass kicked, Roman! Let’s do this! And kind of this uplifting promo and instead, he looked like someone shot his dog in the face in the parking lot,” Gewirtz said.

What The Rock said on the crowd wooing for Triple H?

Gewirtz noted that The Rock had a mixed feeling about the crowd’s response and his own perception of how he should go about changing things. He recalled The Rock telling him that they have two choices here. First, they can go ahead and do what was already planned, in a traditional way how the WWE does things. Secondly, he can turn heel, and that could be huge fun.

‘We have two choices here. We can push forward,’ like WWE in the past has often done, which is like, yeah, let ‘em get it out of their system and eventually, we’ll do what we need to do. Or, we could do something pretty incredible, because we’ve always, always, always have been, in terms of putting promos together like, ‘Ah, if I was a heel again, I could have so much fun,” he said.

The Rock ultimately decided to turn heel, and make way for Cody. WWE CCO Triple H himself revealed that The Rock called him up after the show, and then pitched his heel turn, making way for Cody Rhodes. The rest as we know is history, as The Rock’s heel turn brought massive applause from the WWE fans.