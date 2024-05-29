The Rock's First Ever WWE Opponent The Brooklyn Brawler Recalls Conversation With Him; Find Out What He Said

Every wrestler’s first match is special; so was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s debut bout in WWE in 1996. The Great One wrestled The Brooklyn Brawler and emerged victorious. There is also a great story behind that match, which his opponent himself has revealed. Brawler, speaking in the recent edition of the Insight podcast, recalled his fight with Dwayne Johnson and said how his contender opened up to him and what transpired after the match.

Brawler said that The Rock wasn’t sure of his victory in the first-ever match and thought that he would lose. But then they pulled off a great match, and the crowd, which was booing The Rock throughout the match, eventually cheered for him after he won it.

Vince McMahon asks his man to call Brawler

Brawler said that he got a call from Late Howard Finkel, telling him that Vince McMahon wanted him to wrestle a new guy (The Rock) who has never been in the ring. “He is going to wrestle you in Corpus Christi, Texas; that man’s name is Dwayne Johnson,” Finkel recalled.

Brawler said that he thought that The Rock might have wrestled in Independent wrestling circuits and other places, but he was surprised when Dwayne told him that it was the first match of his life. “I was driving with Rock and I said, ‘How many matches did you have?’ He goes ‘Steve, this is my first match.’ I said, ‘Your first match in WWF?’ He says, ‘No, my first match ever in my life in front of an audience,” Brawler recalled.

The Rock thought he would lose the match

Brawler also said that The Rock thought that he would be losing his first ever match. He recalled The Rock asking Michael Hayes how Brawler was going to beat him in the match. To this, Brawler told told Rock that Vince McMahon didn’t bring him to lose. “Vince did not bring you all the way here to lose. You are going over.’ And then Rock says, ‘Going over? That is unheard of for a person’s first match and in front of 15,000 people?” Brawler, EWrestling news quoted Brawler.

Brawler further disclosed that when The Rock walked inside the ring at Corpus Christi, he didn’t like that the people were booing him. “We don’t want to see you!’ and he’s taking it to heart. I loved it. Not because they booed him, but because I know psychology,” Brawler said.

Brawler said that the psychology was that the more people boo you, the more they are going to cheer for you afterwards. This is exactly what happened when Brawler allowed The Rock to go after him in the last few minutes of the match.

He said that when The Rock showed his wrestling agility and went bashing him around, the crowd shouted, and that was the beginning Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. “That was the creation of Dwayne Johnson. After that, he got a contract. Then he became The Rock and then he got the confidence,” he said.

The Rock then made his debut at Survivor Series in 1997 under the ring name Rocky Maivia. He turned heel in 1998, took the ring-name The Rock and went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the history of the WWE.