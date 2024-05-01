The Rock's Lack Of Punctuality Rumor At WrestleMania 40 Is Denied By WWE

The Rock's stature is unmatched in WWE and Hollywood, placing him among the biggest draws in the sports and entertainment industry. In the WrestleMania season this year, the Great One had a steady run, wrestling in the tag team match by teaming up with his cousin Roman Reigns against the duo of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

A star of The Rock's magnitude is expected to be time-conscious, keeping a standard of professionalism. Recently, questions have been raised regarding his punctuality. Two WWE insiders revealed to The Wrap that The Final Boss was surprisingly three hours late for his big match on day one of WrestleMania 40. Additionally, they added that the former WWE Champion was a couple of hours behind the original time during an event of WWE in Philadelphia

However, WWE refuted the claim, saying The Final Boss' professionalism, dedication, and time-consciousness were unparalleled, especially during WrestleMania 40. Chris Legentil, a WWE employee, stated The Rock was present at Lincoln Financial Field hours before the pay-per-view even started, showing his commitment and seriousness for the match. He was present there beforehand to rehearse.

The Rock's recent Instagram post contradicts the assertion made by the insiders

The Rock maintains an active presence on Instagram, boasting an astounding 397 million followers, making him the most followed American man on the platform. The Rock might have cleared the air with his recent post there, dismissing the claim made by two WWE insiders.

With the caption of 'walk thru', The Final Boss posted four photos from the day of WrestleMania 40. He appeared to be rehearsing his entrance before the start of the big event. In addition to that, The Rock's main event match started at the scheduled time.

What's next for The Rock in WWE?

The Rock's last WWE appearance was on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, where he had a face-off with the new WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss implied he might be coming for the gold somewhere down the line.

Currently, he is back in Hollywood. The fans will be eagerly waiting for the return of the Final Boss, possibly at SummerSlam or WrestleMania 41. As of now, it appears Cody and The Rock will inevitably clash in the future.

