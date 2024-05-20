'The Season's Over, It's Hard': Michael Malone Loses His Cool in Press Con After Wolves Win Over Nuggets; Slams 'Stupid Questions'

As if losing the final game of the series at home wasn’t enough, Michael Malone, the head coach of the Denver Nuggets had to give a press conference immediately after the game. Amid the press conference, the noise from the celebrations by Wolves players and coaching staff could be heard clearly.

After a stunning collapse, the Denver Nuggets will not be the NBA champions again after losing Game 7 on Sunday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite holding a 20-point lead in the second half. During his postgame press conference, head coach Michael Malone struggled to contain his frustration after the unexpected loss inside Denver's Ball Arena.

What Did Michael Malone Say?

A reporter dared to ask, "How hard is it to absorb a loss like this after going ahead by 20?"

"Next question, man. The season's over. That's what's hard. (Expletive) being up 20. The season's over. You don't understand that. The season's over, it's hard. Stupid (expletive) questions," Malone snapped, visibly seething with anger.

Both critics and fans are calling out Malone for his dramatic response. Some are doubting his ability to lead, wondering if his emotional outburst was an indication of more serious problems on the team. One analyst wondered, "Was this meltdown a reflection of the pressure cooker environment Malone has created?"

Stunning Wolves Shock Nuggets in their Own Arena

With just over ten minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Nuggets held a 58-38 lead. However, Minnesota went on an incredible run that saw them cut the deficit to 67-66 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscore Denver 32-23 over the final twelve minutes. The team's astonishing collapse sparked debate about their mental toughness and raised eyebrows.

The Wolves defeated the Nuggets 60-37 overall in the second half, including 60-31 after trailing by 20 points at one point. Many are already calling this enormous choke one of the worst in NBA playoff history.

