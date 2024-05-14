Travis Kelce's Jersey Sees Massive Increase in Value at Goldin Auction

Last year, in the middle of the NFL season, pop icon Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her new partner, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Soon, the NFL was overtaken by their relationship.

The NFL saw a sudden surge in viewership, and the duo trended big time on social media. This relationship has significantly boosted Travis's popularity, leading to appearances on SNL, and numerous brand deals. Now, reports indicate that their relationship has skyrocketed the price of Travis's jersey at Goldin Auctions.

How Travis's Relationship with Taylor Swift Has Increased the Price of His Jersey

Goldin Auctions launched its second annual Goldin 100 event in New York, featuring some of the rarest and most valuable collectibles of the year. The auction is currently live on goldin.com, with bidding open until June 1. Among the highlighted items is Travis Kelce's first-year jersey, number 87, with the Kansas City Chiefs. This jersey is significant as it is the one he wore when he scored the first touchdown of his career.

Ken Goldin, CEO and founder of Goldin Auctions, revealed in an interview how Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift has significantly boosted his fame. Goldin hinted that Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is a major reason why his jersey is featured in the auction. He mentioned, "If we were doing this event a year ago, we would not consider a Travis Kelce item as … one of the 100 best." He also noted a 100% rise in interest for the Kelce collectibles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

How Much Travis Kelce's Jerseys Have Fetched in the Past?

In 2020, Goldin Auctions sold a Travis Kelce jersey from the 2019 AFC Championship game for $2,538. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, the same jersey was resold for $10,000.

Last December, Goldin Auctions sold another Travis Kelce jersey for $36,905. This jersey received 35 bids before it was finally sold. The price it fetched is clear evidence of how Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has boosted his fame. This was the most expensive Travis Kelce jersey sold at any auction, placing him alongside star players like Aaron Rodgers, whose jersey sold for $40,000, and Patrick Mahomes, whose jersey sold for $36,150 in 2018. It will be interesting to see how much Travis’s jersey fetches at the Goldin 100 event.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Earrings on Eras Tour Were Supposedly for Travis Kelce; Details Inside