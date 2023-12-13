The truth behind Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s rumored romance and break up revealed: Report

There are growing rumors about another internet-popular couple, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, breaking off their relationship.

While Tom Brady was focused on another woman at a Miami party , his romance with the Russian model is still not over. Here’s what an insider has to say about the same:

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still a thing

At the recent Art Basel party attended by Tom Brady and other celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio was the ‘wingman’ for the NFL legend .

Even though Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted together a few hours before the party, Tom Brady was entertained by other models at the party but not Irina.

This sparked a strong rumor that there might be something off between the former NFL quarterback and the Russian model. But that’s not the case.

According to an insider in conversation with Us Weekly, the couple are still together after their month-long breakup . In fact, they never broke up after all.

“Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months. They never broke up because they were never an official item. So that’s still where things stand between them,” revealed the source. According to the source, Brady and Irina are still together.

Adding further, the source also stated, “been hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together.”

Now one thing to note here is that even though the two are spending time together, Brady isn’t looking out for a commitment.

Tom Brady came out of a 13-year-long marriage, and the last thing he might be looking for is a serious relationship.

Irina Shayk, on the other hand, might want to handle things better this time with Brady since it’s his second chance with him after a dating strategy blunder .