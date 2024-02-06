'The Ultimate Indignity': Raiders Fans Disgusted After Rivals Chiefs' Logo Takes Over Their Locker Room For Super Bowl 2024

In the last five years, it's the fourth time that the Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl. They have a similar competitive ratio with long-term rivals Las Vegas Raiders.

But seeing the Chiefs logo on the Raiders locker room, for the Super Bowl 2024, didn't impress Raiders fans much. If anything, they are angry.

How did Raiders fans react to the Kansas City Chiefs logo in their locker room?

This is the fourth time that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, in the last five years. They have a similar dominating hand when it comes to competition with the Las Vegas Raiders. Out of the 22 games played between the two, the Chiefs have won 18 games in the past decade.

So Chiefs' coming to the Super Bowl was definitely not happy news for the Raiders. But things got a little too serious when Raiders fans noticed the Chiefs logo in their locker room in the Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant Stadium, Nevada is where the Super Bowl 2024 will be played.

Seeing the team logo of their biggest rival did boil the blood of the fans. "The Chiefs logo is painted on the Raiders locker room at Allegiant Stadium. The ultimate indignity," tweeted a fan. This tweet is going viral on the internet, with Raiders fans joining in for a troll session.

"Gonna have to do some hardcore disinfecting," commented another fan who seemed unhappy about the Chiefs logo on the Raiders locker room. For any Raiders fans, that's a pretty shocking thing.

"How about the fact the raiders logo gets covered with the chiefs logo in their own stadium in their own end zone…" wrote another Raiders fan who appeared to be angry about the Chiefs logo in the Raiders locker room.

"When has KC ever host a SuperBowl?? Lmao… Never," tweeted another fan, trolling the Kansas City Chiefs. To be honest, that is some fair share of roast, considering how upset the fans are about seeing their rivals' logo on their team's locker room.

As it appears, watching the Chiefs logo in a Raiders Stadium is definitely upsetting for fans and they are pretty unimpressed with the move. But as it appears, there's nothing that can be done to change it.

The Chiefs are indeed in the Super Bowl finals against the San Francisco 49ers, the game ready to kickstart on February 11. If you are a Raiders fan what’s your take on this whole logo scenario?