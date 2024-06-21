The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan's Real Life Heat Explained

The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan–two of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling share a murky past. It all started way back in 1990 back when Taker made his WWE debut. Hulk Hogan was the WWE Champion, and had already spent more than seven years with the company. The two clashed for the title match at a major pay-per-view.

However, Hogan had some reservations about dropping the title to this young 6 feet 10 inches wrestler. So, he did something that created a fissure between the two that went on for nearly a decade.

What happened between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker?

The two had a face-off at Survivor Series in 1991. It was the clash of the titans, as The Phenom who had made a name in the company was up against one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE, Hulk Hogan.

The match had a huge feel, and the crowd was on the top of their toes. The bout went fine for some time unless Ric Flair emerged from backstage, and slid a chair for The Undertaker, as The Deadman executed a piledriver on Hogan.

Taker pinned Hogan, and was the new WWF (now WWE) champion. Everything was going fine, until Hogan created chaos backstage. He blamed The Undertaker for injuring his neck, while executing the Piledriver.

Advertisement

It was a devastating moment for Taker, who felt guilty for being an unsafe worker. And then, six days later, Hogan won back the title from Taker. It was said that The Phenom was punished for injuring Hogan at Survivor Series.

Did The Undertaker really injure Hogan?

Taker was shaken up after the loss, and went on to talk to Shane McMahon. Shane assured him that there was no such case of injury to Hogan, as the footage clearly showed that his head was nowhere near the mat.

Undertaker himself went through the footage, and was shocked to find that what Shane told him was exactly true, and Hogan had cooked up his injury drama all the way throughout. He went and confronted Hogan for doing this, and Hogan said that his neck was jammed due to the Undertaker putting his knees around his head too tightly which led to the injury.

Advertisement

Taker didn't escalate it further, but it had dawned on him what Hogan was up to. Four years ago, in an interview with ESPN he said, “"'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed."

However, despite all of this happening between the two, Undertaker never let his emotions get the better of him, and instead he maintained a professional conduct.

Ten years later, the two met once again in WWE for a title match in 2002. But by then, the dynamics had changed. The Undertaker had achieved locker room ‘leader’ status and was no longer a rookie. Hogan had returned from WCW, but was nearing his retirement.

And The Hulkster had to once again drop the title to The Undertaker. He went on to become Vince McMahon’s most respectable locker room wrestler, and continues to this date.

Hogan didn’t have much to do after 2002, apart from his WrestleMania rivalry with The Rock. He left the company, and returned in 2005 and stayed for two years. After that he made only sporadic appearances in WWE, and quit wrestling after 2012.

Advertisement

Also Read:The Undertaker Opens Up On His Retirement From WWE; I want to be out there so bad'