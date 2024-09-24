The Undertaker Credits His WWE Arch Rival for Prolonging His Career; ‘If He’s Not There..’

The Undertaker had a storied career in WWE which lasted for almost 30 years. It’s the longest time, a superstar spent with the company. No other superstar including Ric Flair or John Cena can come close to The Undertaker’s time with the WWE.

He started in 1991 and went on to wrestle in different characters, with his ‘Deadman’ gimmick being the most famous. Taker retired in 2020, with WrestleMania 36 being his last one. However, the WWE Hall of Famer credits one arch-rival of his with whom he later allied also, for prolonging his WWE career.

The superstar in question is another Hall of Famer, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs). The two had a vicious rivalry in 1997 when Kane was repackaged into a masked wrestler, who came in as the estranged half-brother of The Undertaker, who had come to exact revenge on him.

The two had a long rivalry clashing against each other more than five times till 2004. Later, they allied as Brothers of Destruction becoming the Tag-Team Champion three times.

While speaking recently on Patreon exclusive Q&A, where The Undertaker was sitting with Kane, Undertaker credited The Big Red Machine for prolonging his WWE career. Taker said that the presence of Kane helped him grow as a character, and it gave him something he could relate to. “There’s a huge part of my career, if he’s not there, that just doesn’t happen. There was a lot of things that led out of us working at different times, to work into different programs and different angles,” he said.

He continued, “I mean, it’s not just the angles and the times that we were working against each other, but then, too, it allowed me to grow as a character because it gave me something that I could relate to. Someone that I could relate to. I mean, ‘that’s my flesh and blood’ kind of a deal. It was the only way that really worked in making me vulnerable in any way.”

The Deadman stated that the presence of Kane made his character, more vulnerable and it gave him a massive push. “Without Kane, I’m a killer until I’m used up. I don’t know that I go for 30 years without that story,” Taker said.

Like The Undertaker, Kane too had a monumental time in WWE from 1995 till 2018. In 2021, Kane was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The two now are often seen sharing their experiences in podcast shows and interviews.

