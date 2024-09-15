The Undertaker Discloses One WWE Match He Would Return From Retirement for

The Undertaker brought the curtains down on his WWE career in 2020 at WrestleMania 36. Even though it wasn’t a full audience match due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Undertaker thought to finally retire in a cinematic-style match with AJ Styles.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, and since then, The Phenom has been appearing on podcasts, interviews, and his other public appearances. While Taker has made it clear that he won’t be returning to his in-ring career, he still feels that one match can make him re-think about his decision.

And what’s that match? It’s the famous Brothers of Destruction vs. Degeneration-X match at Crown Jewel in 2018. In this match, The Undertaker and his kayfabe brother, Kane, teamed up to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Moreover, the Heartbreak kid had come out of his retirement after WrestleMania 26, only to embarrass him in front of a foreign audience. Watch the match below:

That match turned out to be an absolute nightmare, as all four wrestlers just couldn't put up a decent match and ended up giving several botches. Their match had a rating of 0.69 on Cageside.com, which is the lowest-ever rating recorded in the careers of the respective wrestlers.

The bout left a bitter taste in the mouths of the wrestlers as Triple H tore his pec, and all the others were seen struggling for breath during the match. While speaking to Kane recently on the Six Feed Under podcast, Taker looked back on that horrible match and said that a rematch against DX could be the only thing that could bring him out of retirement.

Advertisement

"You would think all the experience that was involved in that match that we could have done that in our sleep. That may be the only match if we did it again that I would come out of retirement for. Just to see if we could top how bad it was the first time we did it," Undertaker explained. "A man lost his pec, man lost his pride, man lost his mask,” he said.

However, Kane, while revealing his take on the match, said that following their disastrous performance, he felt that they should never do that match again. While Kane might have different views from The Undertaker, the fact of the matter is nobody is coming for rematch again.

Triple H shall never compete in a wrestling ring, as he had a life-threatening cardiac event two years ago. Kane has been out of wrestling rhythm for nearly five years now, and it doesn’t look that even he would be interested in donning the wrestling gear once again.

Advertisement

Similarly, Shawn Michaels is heading the NXT right now, and he also won’t be having any interest in a wrestling match. As for The Undertaker, he is 59, and at this age, a WWE match would be a prudent decision.