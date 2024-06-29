The Undertaker Explains The Origin of Rolling His Eyes Back In His Head In WWE

The Undertaker’s signature style of rolling up his eyes back in his head when he used to take off his hat was a rage among his fans. Almost every wrestling fan has once tried to imitate The Undertaker’s style, and almost everybody has failed it.

But it was a terrific scene, when The Deadman rolled up his eyes, a spectacle that would scare the hell out of any opponent in front of him. However, nobody knows how this move came about, and became synonymous with his personality.

In a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker said that this move wasn’t back in his mind, or of anybody in WWE, and it was just born during one of his matches inside the ring.

What does The Undertaker say about rolling his eyes back?

In the words of The Phenom, he “did it by mistake”. He said that it was during a match with Greg Valentine, that he accidentally did it, and that’s how the move stuck with him.

“I had him down in the corner, and I just slapped a choke on him. You know, because of my hair being long like it was, I just put the choke on him, and I threw my hair back. And, when I threw my hair back, my eyes went back and I wondered if I could get them back there, and I did,” The Deadman said.

He said that even then, he didn’t think of syncing this move with his character, but backstage, it became a huge hit, and Taker was asked to attach it with his persona. He said, backstage, everybody was like, "What the hell was that?"

He stated that the management showed him the replay, showing him how terrifying it looked. And this is how The Undertaker’s bone-chilling horrific move got latched onto himself permanently.

Undertaker’s glorious career in WWE

The Deadman had a scintillating 30-year career with the WWE, a record no other wrestler has been able to come near, forget beating it. He made his debut in 1991, and went on to win the WWE Championship four times in his career.

He retired from wrestling in 2020, and WrestleMania 36, was his last. In 2022, The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

