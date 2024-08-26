The Undertaker Loses His Mind After Finding Out About Logan Paul’s Japan Controversy: ‘Was It a Real Person?’

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer The Deadman Undertaker reacts to Logan Paul’s old Japan controversy for the first time.

Social media sensation turned professional wrestler Logan Paul is currently doing exceptionally well as a professional wrestler in WWE and has managed to make a place in the hearts of WWE fanatics with his highly athletic performance.

But everyone knows Logan Paul is at the top of the list of the most hated internet personalities on the globe, and the major reason behind him getting hated is getting into controversy over and over again.

Legendary former WWE champion and Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, recently came to know about the Japan controversy of Logan Paul on the recent edition of his podcast, Six Feet Under. The Deadman was informed about how, in 2017, to film the content, Logan Paul visited the infamous Aokigahara forest of Japan, which is also known as the sui*ide spot.

Shockingly, Logan Paul even filmed the body of a suicide victim. The video quickly accumulated over 6 million views. The Undertaker was stunned by knowing what had happened, that he never knew about it before he asked, “SHUT UP! Was it rigged, or was it a real person? SHUT UP! I had no idea about any of this.”

Logan Paul was banned from the internet and was heavily bashed for making a controversial video. There was an open petition on the internet to ban Logan Paul from the internet, and multiple famous people and politicians around the world criticized Logan Paul for his actions.

After analyzing the situation, YouTube removed Logan Paul’s YouTube channel from its revenue-sharing policy and even canceled all future projects with him. Recently, another controversy has been sparked involving Logan Paul; a four-year-old vlog clip of Paul going viral, where his dog Broley jumped off his boat into the water.

Fans are sharing the clip on social media and are claiming Logan Paul actually pushed his dog into the water and then saved him from the filming content. After seeing the video re-circling on the internet once again, Paul issued his statement on social media.

Logan Paul also shared a statement he made four years ago below the video, where he remarked, “We would NEVER, EVER, EVER push Broley off the boat. He jumped, and a hand was behind him, petting him. When he jumped, we attempted to grab him, but FOR A FACT, we did not push him. Watch his body language, and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump from the little mutt. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.”

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul even uploaded an HD version of the video and revealed he was not pushing his dog; instead, he was trying to pat him and calm him down to not jump into the water, and when his dog jumped in the water he immediately jumped, even without thinking to save him.

Recently, Logan Paul lost his WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024 against LA Knight in his hometown. There are no reports or updates on Paul’s return. Potentially, he will be away from business for a bit of time as he is going to become a father soon in a couple of days.

