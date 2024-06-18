The Undertaker Names This WWE Star As His 'Guy' In Company; Find Out Who He Is

The Undertaker has always backed Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles as the two incredibly talented WWE stars he has worked with in his career. But the Deadman has so far not named a superstar from the current roster with whom he has high expectations.

But that doesn’t mean that the WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t follow the current generation of WWE superstars. He does, and he has picked up a rare talent from the current roster whom he thinks will make it big in the future. And he is none other than The Ring General Gunther.

What did The Undertaker say about Gunther?

While speaking on his Six Feet Under Podcast, The Undertaker said that Gunther is his guy. He said that he’s a person who knows how to work and tell a story. “I'm real high on him,” The Undertaker said.

He noted that Gunther had a 10-minute conversation with his son, Colt. “Colt is fascinated by him. They had a conversation out of the blue and he sat there and just talked to him,” he said.

Gunther has had a fantabulous reign with WWE since 2019. He has etched his name in the record books for holding the WWE Intercontinental title for the longest time. He is the incumbent King of the Ring in WWE and is poised to challenge for the WWE title soon.

The Undertaker, while praising Gunther, also took note of The Viper, Randy Orton, and the departing WWE superstar Ricochet .

Advertisement

Also Read: Former WWE GM Reacts To Controversial Finish between Randy Orton and Gunther at King and Queen of The Ring

What did The Undertaker say about Randy Orton and Ricochet?

While speaking on Randy Orton, The Undertaker said that The Viper is much smarter now. The WWE legend said, "He doesn't have bad matches; he's so much smarter now." Taker went on to add that Orton knows he needs to care for himself, hence avoiding doing anything unnecessary without affecting the quality of his matches.

He had exclusive praise for Ricochet, the superstar who is on the verge of quitting WWE. The Hall of Famer said that he has immense respect for Ricochet and his fast-paced style of wrestling.

He said that he had been following him since he was Prince Puma when he was doing Lucha Underground. The Deadman had praise for Ricochet for his match with Will Ospreay, with whom he had a match in New Japan Pro Wrestling that went viral. “I love that style of fast-paced wrestling. Like, I can't do that. I'm so impressed because I can't do that. These guys are the best in the world," The Phenom said.

Advertisement

The Undertaker recently had a surprising appearance at WrestleMania 40, where he came to the rescue of Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. He chokeslammed The Rock and disappeared right after. Cody Rhodes then finally beat Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.