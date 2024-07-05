The Undertaker On His Longest WrestleMania Entrance In WWE Career: ‘They Brought Me Halfway’

One of the funniest things about The Undertaker in the last leg of his WWE career was that his entrances were longer than his matches. That long, slowish walk right from the ramp to the ring, and then taking off that long coat and taking down of hat and rolling up his eyes; all this took a long time.

But the crowd loved every bit of it. It was because The Undertaker became more of a part-time WWE performer in the last five years of his career, and would only show up at WrestleMania. So, the fans endured all of that. And guess what, amid these long entrances, The Deadman remembers his longest WrestleMania 40 entrance.

What did The Undertaker say about his longest WrestleMania?

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet at his podcast Insight, Taker recalled WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida where he had the longest one. He revealed that the ramp walk was so long, that he was made to emerge halfway through the ramp.

“The mania I worked with Roman. That was a huge, huge ramp. But they were smart. They brought me up halfway. They had my ascension from underneath halfway. It would have taken 15 minutes for me to walk up to the ring, and do all that stuff.”

That was perhaps the only second WrestleMania where Undertaker lost. He succumbed to two brutal spears by The Big Dog. That was the second last appearance of The Deadman at the grandest stage of them all.

After that, he returned only the next year at WrestleMania 34, against John Cena. And that was the last show of The Deadman in front of the crowd. His last appearance at WrestleMania 36 was a cinematic match against AJ Styles, as the novel coronavirus has led to lockdowns all over the world. Taker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Undertaker’s surprising appearance at WrestleMania 40

The Deadman made a stunning appearance at WrestleMania 40 in the main event coming to the rescue of Cody Rhodes. Taker had actually filled in the spot for Stone Cold Steve Austin. But when the deal with The Texas Rattlesnake couldn’t be finalized. Triple H contacted Undertaker, and he was brought in. Taker later revealed that he was booked on April 6, on Saturday, and he agreed totally. WrestleMania 40, turned out to be the biggest WWE event, where Cody Rhodes finished his story, winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.