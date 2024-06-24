The Undertaker Opens Up About Competing With The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE's Attitude Era

The Undertaker made his debut in 1990 and was a main event superstar within one year. The Rock made his debut in 1997 and was a star by 1999. And Stone Cold Steve Austin came to WWE (WWF) in 1995 and he ascended to stardom within two years.

A cut-throat competition amongst the three was palpable. The Rock and Steve Austin struck great chemistry and went on to feature in three WrestleManias. The Undertaker was red hot then, but was without a good opponent. This, however, didn’t demotivate him, and instead it pushed him to do better, and soon, Taker became the Boss of the WWE locker room.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Undertaker said that the presence of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock gave him the motivating factor to strive for the best.

The Undertaker speaks on The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Deadman said that The Rock and Steve Austin were motivating factors for him in the company, and that was the reason he was never content with what he got. He said that he always wanted to be the top guy because he faced immense competition from these two in the Attitude Era.

"I was never content, I was happy, obviously I was very proud of what I was able to accomplish in the business but I was never content ... like even back in the middle of the Attitude Era when Rock and Austin were the top two guys, like that was a driving force for me to be better,” he said.

Taker said that he was happy for those guys (Rock and Stone Cold) as their rivalry had created a kind of storm in professional wrestling, and the business was at its peak. But then, he wanted to be the best. “But for me personally, like, I wanted to be that guy," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that The Rock leaving for Hollywood in 2002 and Stone Cold Steve Austin retiring in 2003, allowed him to elevate to a higher role in the company. The Undertaker went back from his Badass Guy character to The Deadman once again in 2004 and donned that role for the next 16 years. It took him to enormous heights in WWE.

The Undertaker was one of the most respected men by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon hardly respected anyone in the locker room, but The Undertaker. This was revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in a podcast. Henry called Undertaker, "The Boss” of the locker room, whom even Vince McMahon would pull in a corner, and ask questions rather than the other way around.

Henry mentioned that The Undertaker became a top guy in the WWE locker room, who would act as a mentor for many wrestlers. It was eventually this respect for this business that The Undertaker responded to the last-minute call by Triple H for a special appearance at the main event of WrestleMania 40. The Deadman retired from WWE in 2020 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.