The Undertaker Opens Up About His Biggest Regret In WWE Concerning His Wardrobe; Here's What He Said

Over the years, The Undertaker has been very particular about the costume in which he carried himself to the ring. For the last 16 years, he has been in his The Deadman Character, with his long black coat, black trousers, a hat, and gloves. Before that, when he sported ‘The American Badass American’ character, The Undertaker wore a scarf over his forehead, denim, glasses, and half jackets.

Never did The Undertaker ever have any regret but for once, when he pitched for a snake-themed trousers for Survivor Series 2000, and that decision turned out to be a disaster. Taker recalled that he had to walk down to the ring, with those awful-looking pants, and he remembers that to this date.

What did The Undertaker say about his wardrobe disaster?

The Undertaker had transformed into ‘The American Badass’ character and was challenging Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship that night. While speaking on the podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker opened up about his decision to ask for snake-themed pants from his designer.

Taker said that he asked his designer, Terry Anderson, for a pair of python pants. She denied the request, straightaway meaning the implications of that move. However, Taker insisted on it, and on the day of the Survivor Series, when he got it and wore it, it was a horrible experience for him.

"It's one of my biggest regrets. They were horrible. So the rumor for a long, long time was that I forgot my tights, or I forgot my pants and I had to borrow those from The Godfather. They were mine,” Wrestling Inc. quoted The Undertaker.

He continued, “Terry Anderson bless her heart, she did all my gear pretty much my whole career ... when I told her I wanted a pair of python pants, she went no you don't. I went yes I do ... I just thought it would be cool looking.”

The Hall of Famer mentioned that he still regrets those wardrobes to this date, and gets reminded of his his bad decision whenever that match comes on his feed, or that image of his comes around.

Did The Undertaker lose the match against Kurt Angle because of that jersey?

It was the WWE Championship match with Kurt Angle’s title on the line. And, The Undertaker had walked out in horrible-looking jeans. Taker said that he couldn’t even focus on his match with angle, because of those denims.

But that wasn’t the reason he lost. He lost because Kurt Angle’s brother Eric Angle had replaced his brother surreptitiously when Kurt had crawled below the ring. The Undertaker attempted pinfall on Eric not recognizing him that Angle had gone down. The referee, however, stopped at pin count, as he recognized that it wasn’t Kurt. By then, Kurt emerged from inside the ring and pinned The Undertaker with a roll-up.