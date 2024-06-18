The Undertaker Opens Up On His Retirement From WWE; I want to be out there so bad'

The Undertaker started his wrestling career in 1984 and went on to hustle inside the squared ring for the next 36 years. He spent a glorious 30 years with WWE (1990-2020). But according to the Hall of Famer, he is not done yet.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, The Undertaker opened up on his struggles of sitting outside the ring after quitting wrestling, and how he badly wants to get back to the ring. But then he also speaks about realizing his body at this age prevents him from doing so.

The Undertaker speaks on his retirement from wrestling

While speaking with Chris recently, The Undertaker said that his anxiety gets worse when he is attending WWE Live events. "I struggle. I've struggled since I've retired being at live events,” he said.

He recalled being there at a Royal Rumble event and said that he left after the first match because his mind was telling him that he should be getting ready for the next match. “I stayed over and I was at the Rumble and by the time the first match had gone out, I'd left. Because internally, my mind is saying, 'You should be getting ready. You should be going out there.' I wouldn't say anxiety, but I just get this feeling that I can't take it," Taker said.

While the Phenom talked about dealing with the perils of sitting outside the ring, after retirement, he also accepted the fact that his body at the age of 59 won’t allow him to fight.

The Undertaker recalls disastrous match with Goldberg

While continuing, that he wants to wrestle, and desires to be there in the ring, so bad, a thought dawns upon him that going back to wrestling gear would also not be a prudent decision.

He talked about his embarrassing botched-up match with Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The Deadman has previously also talked about how that high-pitched match, nose-dived and became an embarrassment for the entire WWE .

Taker accepted that in the match he had with Goldberg in 2019, he should have picked that Goldberg was past his prime, and should not have been trying to push the two for more, which eventually led to disaster.

The match had two scary moments, with the first being Goldberg hitting his head against the turnbuckle and the second being, Goldberg executing a failed Jackhammer which might have broken The Undertaker’s neck.

That was the last time The Phenom competed in an overseas event, and the next year at WrestleMania 36, he had his last match against AJ Styles, which was a cinematic pre-recorded match. In 2022, at WrestleMania 38, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.