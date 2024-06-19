The Undertaker Opens Up on John Cena Breaking Ric Flair's Record; Says Historic 17th WWE Title Run Depends On THIS

John Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion, one win away from breaking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s record of 16 title victories. And the Deadman, the Undertaker, feels that there is only one thing on which Cena’s 17th victory hinges.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker discussed the possibility of Cena winning the WWE title for one last time before eventually retiring from in-ring bouts. According to The Phenom, John Cena’s one more title victory is solely dependent on him.

The WWE Hall of Famer said so because being a champion is not everyone’s cup of tea, and this is probably why Mark Henry ultimately said no to Vince McMahon when the latter pitched him beating Cena to win the WWE Champion back in 2013.

What did The Undertaker say about John Cena winning the WWE title?

The Undertaker remarked that John Cena will have to think before deciding to become a champion once more because that would require him to be there in the company, making regular appearances, showing up at live events, and probably doing everything that is required of the top superstar of the company.

He says, “I think it probably depends on him; whether you know he has the time, he obviously deserves it, but I think it basically just depends on him ... I mean, he's put a lot into it and I think whatever he wants to do."

Advertisement

Taker said this primarily because Cena has been a part-timer in WWE for the last few years, making only sporadic appearances. His Hollywood career is going fine, and under these circumstances, John Cena will have to take the hard call of stepping away from films for some time.

Also Read: 'Greatest of All Time': John Cena Praises Roman Reigns Ahead of WrestleMania 40

What has John Cena said about winning the WWE title for the 17th time?

The Cenation leader has not shied away from expressing his views on one more title victory, towards the last leg of his career. Replying to Canadian YouTuber Chris Van Vilet’s question on which title run has been his favorite till now, Cena said that it’s his “Next One.”

That was a stark comment from John Cena, as he has not been performing full-time for WWE in the last five years. His last WWE title victory came against AJ Styles in 2017 at Royal Rumble. He lost it to Bray Wyatt two weeks later, at Elimination Chamber 2017. Since then, Cena has been more of a part-time performer in WWE.

Advertisement

He made a surprising appearance at WrestleMania 40, coming to the rescue of Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. He gave an attitude adjustment to both Reigns and Solo Sikoa before being put down by The Rock.

After WrestleMania, Cena also appeared on Monday Night RAW to partner with Awesome Truth against The Judgement Day members. That was his last appearance in WWE. It remains to be seen when John Cena will show up next in WWE for his title run.